Crazy Horse Autumn Volksmarch set for this weekend

CRAZY HORSE MEMORIAL, S.D. (AP) — Hikers will get to see the Crazy Horse Memorial up close this weekend.

This year's Crazy Horse Autumn Volksmarch is scheduled for Sunday at the huge mountain carving in western South Dakota. The event allows people to walk to the top of a mountain that's being turned into a sculpture of Oglala Lakota warrior Crazy Horse sitting on a horse.

Previous editions of the 6.2-mile round-trip hike have attracted thousands of people.

Admission to the memorial will be waived, but each visitor must donate three cans of food. Hiking the mountain has a $3 fee per person regardless of age.