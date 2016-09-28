Feds reviewing court ruling on fertilizer dealers policy

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The federal government says it's reviewing a federal appeals court ruling that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration didn't follow proper procedures when imposing stricter regulations on farm fertilizer dealers.

The policy change announced last year would regulate retail dealers of farm fertilizer such as anhydrous ammonia under the same standards as manufacturers.

It came after a deadly explosion at a Texas plant in 2013 and is aimed at improving safety, but some believe it would unfairly burden the industry. The Agricultural Retailers Association and The Fertilizer Institute sued a year ago.

The appeals court ruled Friday that OSHA can't implement the change without going through a formal rule-making process. Labor Department spokeswoman Mandy McClure didn't comment on whether that was being considered.

The change was to take effect Saturday.