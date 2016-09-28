Newton Hills State Park set to host FestiFall celebration

CANTON (AP) — Newton Hills State Park is set to host the annual FestiFall celebration featuring musical entertainment, arts and crafts and activities for children.

The event is scheduled for Saturday at the park near Canton.

Food vendors will be around for the afternoon. There will also be pumpkin catapulting and decorated pumpkin contests, and visitors can bring decorated or carved pumpkins to be judged.

After the afternoon celebration, a walk along 2.2 miles of candle-lit trail will include surprises such as musicians, a magician and telescopes to look at the sky.