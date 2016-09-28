Man accused of having sex with girl faces rape counts

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — A South Dakota man accused of having sex with a runaway girl after he lied about his age is facing several rape counts.

Sioux Falls Police spokesman Sam Clemens says 19-year-old Miguel Anibal Lopez was arrested Monday. Jail records show he has been charged with fourth-degree rape.

Clemens says a relative of the 14-year-old girl reported her missing Thursday. The girl and Lopez were found at a Sioux Falls mall Monday.

Clemens says Lopez told the girl that he was 15 years old. Clemens says officers discovered that Lopez and the girl had sex multiple times since they met after she ran away.

Lopez is being held at the Minnehaha County Jail. It wasn't immediately clear Tuesday if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.