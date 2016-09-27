Kyle man pleads not guilty in fed court to attempted murder

PIERRE (AP) — A Kyle man accused of attempted murder has pleaded not guilty in federal court.

Twenty-two-year-old Timothy Brown Bull and another man are accused of assaulting a man with feet, a stick and a cinder block in March 2015 in Kyle.

U.S. Attorney Randolph Seiler says Bull was indicted last May and entered his plea earlier this month. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. He's free on bond pending a late-November trial.