School of Mines engineering program getting big grant

RAPID CITY (AP) — The South Dakota School of Mines and Technology is getting a big boost for a program that aims to attract, retain and graduate more women and other underrepresented students in engineering.

The school has been awarded more than $1.1 million from the National Science Foundation and the John T. Vucurevich Foundation for its Culture and Attitude Program.

The program includes scholarships, industry mentors, professional development and new curriculum that uses diverse learning styles. The Culture & Attitude program also will partner with local nonprofits, the city of Rapid City and the Native American Sustainable Housing Initiative on the effort.