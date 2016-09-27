Augustana University president stepping down after 11 years

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — The president of Augustana University in Sioux Falls says he's retiring after the school year.

Rob Oliver has been associated with the school for 25 years, the last 11 as president. He had previously served as chair of the business administration department for two years and spent 12 years on Augustana's board of trustees.

Oliver has spearheaded record-setting financial support for the school and the addition of several projects, including the $35 million Froiland Science Complex.

Board of trustees chair Becky Blue says Oliver has been one of the school's "greatest thinkers" and "best dreamers."

Oliver's last say will be July 31, 2017.