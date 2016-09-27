Former Garretson school official pleads guilty to sex charge

Fifty-nine-year-old Rodney Fischer appeared in court Monday on the felony charge, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The plea deal calls for all but 180 days of the sentence to be suspended.

Authorities allege Fischer was caught in an online sting in which he solicited sex from what he thought was a 13-year-old girl but was actually an undercover agent.

A sentencing date has not been set.