A four-way stop planned on U.S. 81 at Watertown

PIERRE — The speed limit on U.S. 81 along Watertown's south side won't be reduced after all.

State Transportation Secretary Darin Bergquist said Monday the plan now is to install a four-way stop at the intersection of U.S. 81 and the local South Connector.

Currently the intersection is a two-way stop for traffic on the connector, which is Twentieth Avenue SE and 173 Street.

Watertown city officials had petitioned the state Transportation Commission to cut the speed limit to 35 mph on that stretch of U.S. 81.

The speed limit instead will remain at the current 50 mph from the connector intersection north 0.7 miles until it reaches the current 35 mph zone.

The state Transportation Commission held its hearing Monday regarding the city government's original request for the speed-limit change.

Bergquist explained the four-way stop would provide a better solution. The commissioners rejected the speed-limit change at his request.

He said the four-way stop would be for safety reasons, with stops signs in all four directions, overhead flashing beacons and rumble strips.

"We want to make sure people understand what's there," Bergquist said.

Don Roby serves on both the Watertown city council and the state Transportation Commission.

"The community is extremely pleased with the department recommendation," Roby said.

The commission also approved a variety of speed-limit reductions on state highways in the city of Custer.