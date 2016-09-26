Daugaard appoints former lawmaker to vacant House seat

PIERRE (AP) — Gov. Dennis Daugaard has appointed attorney and former state Rep. David Lust of Rapid City to a vacant seat in the state House.

Lust will succeed Rep. Dan Dryden, who died last month. Dryden's current term representing District 34 began in January 2015 and ends early next January, prior to the 2017 legislative session. Lust will serve until the end of the term.

Lust previously served from 2007 to 2015 in the state House, many of the years as majority leader.

Dryden was a candidate for re-election this fall. Under state law, his name will remain on the ballot. If he's re-elected, it will create a vacancy for the term that begins next January, which would be filled by appointment. Daugaard says in that case he would appoint Lust again.