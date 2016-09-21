NRCS announces EQIP program signup deadline Oct. 21

HURON — Applications for the popular Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) are batched annually for funding consideration. October 21, 2016, is the date by which an operator or landowner must sign an application at their local Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) office for Fiscal Year (FY) 2017 funding consideration, according to Jennifer Wurtz, EQIP Program coordinator, with the NRCS, Huron, SD.

"The EQIP program provides financial and technical assistance to help farmers and ranchers voluntarily implement conservation practices to improve natural resources on working agricultural lands," Wurtz said. "Payment is provided for a variety of practices to address resource concerns such as water quality, grazing land health and productivity, soil erosion and soil quality and wildlife habitat development."

Applications for all NRCS conservation programs are accepted continuously, however the application batching date, or call for ranking, for FY17 EQIP funds is October 21, 2016.

"The batching deadline for this popular conservation program comes around quickly," Wurtz said. "I encourage any operator or landowner to apply early, not wait, to visit NRCS in their local U.S. Department of Agriculture Service Center.

For information about technical assistance and conservation programs, visit www.nrcs.usda.gov/GetStarted. For more information about the EQIP or to apply, please contact your local NRCS office or visit www.nrcs.usda.gov/Programs/FinancialAssistance/EQIP.