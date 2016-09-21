State rail board prepares to rehab Napa-Platte line

PIERRE — The South Dakota Railroad Board directed its staff Wednesday to open negotiations with Dakota Southern Railroad for a 10-year lease that would return service to the state-owned Napa-Platte line.

Dakota Southern also holds the lease on the state-owned MRC line between Mitchell and Rapid City.

The railroad has been running as far west as Chamberlain on the MRC and plans to be running trains all the way to Presho later this fall.

Dakota Southern operator Mike Williams told the state board Wednesday he'd like a 20-year lease on the Napa-Platte line and, sensing some resistance, then said he would accept 15 years.

Board members have been displeased with Williams' failure to properly maintain the MRC line.

At the board's direction he performed substantial repairs and cleanup on the MRC in the past few months and delivered to the board Wednesday his three-year plan for taking care of the line.

He also now is required to report monthly to the board about his maintenance efforts.

The MRC line was revived through tens of millions of dollars in investments from Dakota Southern, its financial backers, the state board, the Legislature, the federal government, agricultural shippers and commodity groups.

Wheat Growers built its new grain handling and fertilizer center at Kennebec with the understanding Dakota Southern would rebuild the MRC from Chamberlain to Presho using funds from multiple private and public sources. That $36 million project is just weeks from completion.

Todd Yeaton, the state board's chairman, is manager of the grain-loading and fertilizer complex along the MRC at Kimball and relies on Dakota Southern for service. Yeaton made clear Wednesday he wants service restored to the Napa line.

Ralph Marquardt, a Yankton businessman, recently invested in a grain loading facility at Tabor along the Napa line. Marquardt asked the board Wednesday about when he would see service.

Yeaton said the board first needs an operator for the Napa line.

Marquardt, who serves on the state Transportation Commission that oversees highways and bridges, said he intends to move 400 to 500 rail cars of grain annually from Tabor. He previously competed to lease the Napa line but now seems willing to work with Williams.

The Napa Platte Regional Railroad Authority previously held the lease and sub-leased the line to Dakota Southern. But after years of deadlock, the state board let the lease expire because there wasn't any action by the regional authority to get service going again.

The state board has since contracted with Dakota Southern in a series of short-term leases for storing rail cars along the line.

State board member Jerry Cope, of Rapid City, who works for Dakota Mill and Grain, suggested a 10-year lease for Dakota Southern on the Napa line. He asked that lease include performance measures and a maintenance plan.

State Transportation Secretary Darin Bergquist said he and some of the staff would get to work on it and confer with Williams.

Tub Harrington, chairman for the regional authority, told the state board he doesn't understand why the authority can't hold the lease again.

Yeaton said the authority would continue to exist and any state loan for work on the Napa line would still flow through the authority.

Williams and Stan Patterson purchased Dakota Southern in 2009 from Alex Huff, who sat Wednesday with Harrington and others from the regional authority.

Williams said he had a good relationship with the MRC's regional authority but acknowledged that his relationship didn't click with the Napa Platte authority's board.

"I think they don't like me. I don't know," Williams said.

The Legislature passed the state law providing for the authorities in 1979. The law gives tax power to the authorities in case a railroad operating on a state-owned line couldn't pay debts for work on the line.

State government purchased the lines when the Milwaukee Road went bankrupt.

Yeaton said Wednesday the board has to get off "dead center" regarding the Napa-Platte line.

"We're moving forward," Yeaton said. "We are making progress. We'll take this one step at a time."