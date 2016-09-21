ABERDEEN (AP) — The 10th edition of the South Dakota Film Festival kicks off Wednesday in Aberdeen.

Organizer Brent Brandt tells the Aberdeen American News more than 300 films were submitted to the festival, but only 65 will be screened. The schedule of nine viewing sessions includes short and feature-length films from different genres.

Organizer Tom Black says time has allowed organizers to establish connections in the film industry to get access to quality films and good guests. He says organizers have traveled to other film festivals to meet other filmmakers.

Tony Award nominee Stephen Tobolowsky, "Breakfast Club" star Anthony Michael Hall and former Academy of Motion Picture president Hawk Koch are among the festival's guests this year.

Brandt says the festival's best featured narrative, "West Virginia Stories," will be screened Wednesday.