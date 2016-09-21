Skimmer suspect in Aberdeen pleads guilty to identity theft

ABERDEEN (AP) — One of three men facing federal charges over skimmers that were planted on gas pumps in the Aberdeen region has admitted that he was involved in the scam.

The Aberdeen American News reports 29-year-old Robisdel Gonzalez-Abreau pleaded guilty Tuesday to identity theft.

Skimmers steal information from debit cards and credit cards when people use them to pay for gas.

Through an interpreter, Gonzalez-Abreau admitted having another person's credit card information and using it to make a purchase in North Dakota. He faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced Dec. 12.

Forty-seven-year-old Wilmer Vargas-Rodriguez and 38-year-old Elivanjob Espinosa-Leon also face charges in the case. Vargas-Rodriguez is scheduled to face trial later this month, while Espinosa-Leon is expected to change his plea at a hearing in October.