VA clinic moving from northwest Iowa into southeast S Dakota

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs clinic that serves veterans in northwest Iowa, northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota will be moving from Sioux City into a new South Dakota building after it's built.

Darwin Goodspeed is the director of the Sioux Falls VA Health Care System, and he said Tuesday at a town hall meeting in Sioux City that he hopes to have the new Dakota Dunes clinic open within a year.

The new, 25,000-square-foot clinic is designed to serve 7,000 veterans a month, compared with the 7,000-square-foot Sioux City clinic that was designed to serve 1,500 veterans but now helps 4,000.

The clinic serves veterans in Woodbury, Plymouth and Cherokee counties in Iowa; Dakota and Dixon counties in Nebraska; and Clay and Union counties in South Dakota.