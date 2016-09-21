Multiple shots fired at occupied vehicle in Belle Fourche

BELLE FOURCHE (AP) — Police in Belle Fourche are investigating an incident of shots being fired at an occupied vehicle.

The Rapid City Journal reports that neither of the two car occupants was injured in the shooting Tuesday that left at least four bullet holes in the front passenger window.

Police say a suspect is in custody. Authorities have not released the suspect's name nor have they given any indication of motive.

The state Division of Criminal Investigation and the Spearfish Police Department are assisting in the investigation.