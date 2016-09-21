Crash highlights motorist concerns about bighorn sheep

DEADWOOD (AP) — The sister of a 64-year-old Sturgis woman who was badly injured in a motorcycle crash near Deadwood says a herd of bighorn sheep presents a danger to motorists.

The collision occurred on Sept. 8 as Sheryl Hicks, 60, and her sister Esther Parks crested a hill on U.S. Highway 85 and ran into traffic stalled for sheep on the road. The Rapid City Journal reports that Parks lost control and was thrown from her motorcycle, leaving her badly injured. She was airlifted to Rapid City Regional Hospital and is currently being treated at a hospital in Denver. She suffered injuries to her legs, pelvis, and her collarbone.

Hicks said the incident should be a wake-up call to wildlife and transportation officials, and asks that more be done to regulate the sheep.

"There are enough deer on the highways to kill people already," Hicks said. "I don't know why they needed to add anything else."

The bighorn sheep that were on the road are part of a herd that was reintroduced to the Deadwood area by state wildlife officials last year.

Deadwood police said speed may have been the factor in the collision, and notes there are adequate signs warning people about the animals.

"We would just ask people to please adhere to the speed limit, be aware that bighorn sheep are typically in the area, and don't stop for non-emergency purposes like taking pictures," Deadwood Police Chief Kelly Fuller said.

John Kanta, Rapid City-based supervisor for the state Department of Game, Fish & Parks, said additional safety measures at the site of the motorcycle accident will be considered.