    Aberdeen man charged in assault that fractured man's skull

    By Associated Press Today at 11:58 a.m.

    ABERDEEN (AP) — An Aberdeen man is accused in an attack that left another man with a fractured skull.

    The Aberdeen American News reports that 34-year-old Charles Teal is charged with felony aggravated assault.

    The incident was reported just before 7 p.m. on Sunday. Authorities say the victim was first treated at an Aberdeen hospital before being transported to a Sioux Falls hospital. He has since been released.

    No further details have been provided.

    It is not known whether Teal has an attorney.

