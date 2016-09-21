Aberdeen man charged in assault that fractured man's skull

ABERDEEN (AP) — An Aberdeen man is accused in an attack that left another man with a fractured skull.

The Aberdeen American News reports that 34-year-old Charles Teal is charged with felony aggravated assault.

The incident was reported just before 7 p.m. on Sunday. Authorities say the victim was first treated at an Aberdeen hospital before being transported to a Sioux Falls hospital. He has since been released.

No further details have been provided.

It is not known whether Teal has an attorney.