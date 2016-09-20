License plate renewal due

Last names starting with S or with a decal that expires in September 2016 will need to renew their license tabs by Friday, Sept. 30.

Decals can be renewed at the Davison County Treasurer's office, the self-service terminal located at county Fair or at www.sdcars.org.

Please bring your driver's license, state issued ID, Social Security number or FEIN. License decals may be renewed 90 days prior to expiration. You may bring your old plates to the Treasurer's office for recycling.