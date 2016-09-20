American Legion District 6 fall meeting set

The annual District 6 Fall meeting of the South Dakota American Legion will be held Friday, Sept. 30, in De Smet for Legionnaires from Beadle, Kingsbury, Miner, Aurora, Brule, Buffalo, Davison, Hanson, Jerauld and Sanborn counties.

The Legion business session will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the De Smet American Legion Post Home. A social will begin at 5:30 p.m. Lunch will be served after the meeting.

State Commander Chareman Dunham of iroquois will conduct the meeting and will outline her "Proudly Serving Veterans and Communities" program for 2016-2017 American Legion year. State commander dunham will be assisted by State Adjutant Dennis Brenden of Watertown and State Membership Chairman Gene Renschler of Grandon.

The District 6 Auxiliary will hold their meeting at 6:30 p.m. the same evening at the Methodist Church, De Smet.