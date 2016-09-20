Lemmon couple offer $2,000 reward for info on stolen cattle

LEMMON (AP) — A Lemmon couple is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever stole seven of their cows earlier this summer.

The Rapid City Journal reports the cattle owned by Vincent and Susan Gunn was stolen in June from their ranch southwest of Lemmon, just south of the North Dakota state line. Neither the Perkins County sheriff's office nor the state's Division of Criminal Investigation has identified any suspects.

Vincent Gunn says he took out a bank loan to deal with the loss, which he estimated at $9,000. He suspects the thieve or thieves have sold the cows.

Statistics from the state's attorney general's office show that livestock was recovered only in 21 cases of 220 reported incidents of stolen livestock between 1999 and 2013.