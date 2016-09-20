Man accused of altering opioid prescription gets probation

PIERRE (AP) — A South Dakota man accused of altering his prescription for opioids has been sentenced to one year of probation.

U.S. District Judge Roberto Lange has sentenced 42-year-old Fort Thompson resident Bryce Damon Drapeau. He pleaded guilty in June to one count of false statements relating to health care matters.

Federal authorities say Drapeau altered his prescription on July 2015 to increase the number of hydrocodone tablets noted. He attempted to fill the prescription at the pharmacy of the Fort Thompson Indian Health Service Hospital. The pharmacist, suspecting that the prescription had been altered, refused to fill it.

Fort Thompson is a community on the Crow Creek Reservation.