Grand jury indicts man accusing of raping 12-year-old girl

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — A grand jury in Minnehaha County has indicted an 18-year-old man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl.

The Argus Leader reports the indictment charges Garretson resident Steven Michael Foshay with sexual contact with a child under the age of 16 and first-degree rape.

Court records show Foshay admitted to knowingly having sex with the girl. Court records also show the girl told authorities that Foshay forced himself on her two times.

Foshay had lived with the girl's family since June. He is in custody on a $30,000 cash-only bond. It wasn't immediately clear Tuesday morning if Foshay has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

If convicted, Foshay faces a maximum sentence of life in prison on the rape charge and 15 years in prison on the sexual contact charge.