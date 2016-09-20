Annual state fair event honors 80 South Dakota farm families

HURON (AP) — Farm and ranch families who have owned their land for a century of more have been honored by two South Dakota agriculture groups.

The South Dakota Farm Bureau and the South Dakota Department of Agriculture cited 51 families for at least 100 years of ownership and 29 families with at least 125 years of ownership. The awards were presented at the South Dakota State Fair.

South Dakota Farm Bureau president Scott VanderWal says the families are an example of dedication and perseverance and the event is a fitting way to kick off the fair.

About 3,000 families have been honored since the event began in 1976.