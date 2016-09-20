Naked intruder arrested in South Dakota woman's home

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — Authorities say a 29-year-old Salem man has been arrested after he was found naked inside a woman's apartment.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office says a woman called authorities from under her own bed saying she could hear an intruder in her apartment at about 3 a.m. Saturday.

Sgt. Jason Gearman says deputies arrived at the Humbolt residence and found the man naked and holding a bottle of hand lotion.

The man was arrested and faces charges of first-degree burglary and intentional damage to property.

Gearman says the woman did not know the man. He says deputies believe the man may have been at a party in the area and was intoxicated or on drugs and entered the wrong residence.