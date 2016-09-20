Man sentenced in Sioux Falls stabbing death case

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — A Minnesota man has been sentenced to life in prison for an attack in a Sioux Falls apartment that left his former girlfriend dead and a man wounded.

The Argus Leader reports Janno Talla was sentenced Monday. He pleaded guilty earlier to first-degree attempted murder and first-degree manslaughter.

He was arrested in October 2015 near Worthington, Minnesota, after the stabbing death of Ammuna Gayya. A man also was stabbed in the attack but survived.

Court documents say Talla walked into the Sioux Falls apartment and attacked the male victim. Gayya attempted to flee, but was stabbed and later died from her injuries.