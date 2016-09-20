$100K grant to help artisans in Whiteclay sell their work

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Whiteclay, Nebraska is known for its beer sales on the border of South Dakota's Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, but a new federal grant could help it become a hub for Native American arts and crafts.

The group GROW Nebraska was recently awarded a $100,000 federal grant to help artisans sell paintings, jewelry and other artwork in new markets. The nonprofit group is working with Lakota Hope, a faith ministry based in Whiteclay, and a University of Nebraska-Lincoln extension office employee based in Crawford.

GROW Nebraska CEO Janell Anderson Ehrke says the U.S. Small Business Administration grant will help artisans sell their work online or at events such as powwows. The groups have also recruited experienced artists from the reservation to provide guidance at training sessions in Whiteclay.