Noem accepting applications for spring interns

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Kristi Noem is accepting applications for spring internships in her Washington, D.C.; Sioux Falls; Rapid City; and Watertown offices.

Student interns will work with staff on various constituent service and communications projects, as well as assist with legislative research. Both South Dakota and Washington, DC internships provide students with first-hand knowledge of the legislative process and the countless other functions of a congressional office.

College students who are interested in interning in any of Representative Noem's offices should submit a cover letter and resume to Christiana.Frazee@mail.house.gov by Tuesday, November 1.

For more information, contact Christiana Frazee at 202-225-2801.