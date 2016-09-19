Governor seeking interns for spring term

PIERRE — Gov. Dennis Daugaard is currently seeking applications for two spring 2017 Governor's Office Internships in Pierre. The positions will be paid and run from early January through May 2017.

Governor's Office interns have the opportunity to work at the highest level of state government. During the legislative session, interns will work with members of the Governor's staff to craft, amend and research a wide variety of legislative issues.

Interns' duties will depend on interests and strengths. Typical duties will include aiding the Governor's general counsel, conducting policy research, preparing policy briefings, assisting with communications, and staffing the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and First Lady.

The positions are open to all undergraduate or graduate-level students. Preference will be given to South Dakota residents attending South Dakota colleges or universities.

Students who are interested in receiving credit should also apply. The Governor's staff is open to working with individual universities and professors to secure credit for the internship program.

Interested students should submit a resume, cover letter and two letters of recommendation by Nov. 1, via email, to Patrick.Weber@state.sd.us.

For more information on duties or logistics, please visit sd.gov/governor/Internship or contact Patrick Weber at Patrick.Weber@state.sd.us or 605-773-5999.