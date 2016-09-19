Annual meter testing planned by Central Electric Cooperative

Members receiving service from Central Electric Cooperative will potentially have a technician visit their meter for testing within the next couple weeks.

Central Electric has contracted with "Sooner Meter Sales and Service" out of Duncan, Oklahoma, to complete our annual meter testing. Sooner Meter will operate out of a white van marked with Central Electric magnets. They will visit the meter typically located on a meter pole in the member's yard.

Meters being tested include all sites with three-phase service in primarily Davison, Hanson, Miner and Sanborn counties, all new three-phase sites in Aurora, Buffalo, Brule, davison Hanson, Jerauld, Miner and Sanborn Counties and several smaller services. Testing will be completed on Saturdays and Sundays in addition to weekdays.

Annual meter testing is required by the USDA Rural Utilities Service (RUS) as part of our borrowing capabilities. Annual meter testing also ensures that our equipment is working properly and we are receiving accurate meter readings. Testing requires special equipment not owned by the cooperative, and contracting out the testing has proven financially logical.

For information contact the office at 800-477-2892.