McGovern Civic Engagement Forum to bring speaker to campus

The McGovern Center at Dakota Wesleyan University will host its annual McGovern Civic Engagement Forum from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28, in the Sherman Center.

This year's speaker is Dr. Mary Hess, who will speak on the topic, "White Privilege in Small-town America." The event is in collaboration with the Daily Republic and is free and open to the public. Following Hess's presentation, there will be a panel discussion with local leaders regarding ways South Dakota communities work to overcome racism and discrimination.

"The Civic Engagement Forum is an event dedicated to civil and engaging dialogue through the platform of an educational forum," said Carly Hubers, McGovern Center program director. "As we seek to grow our students into global and community leaders, we are excited for this year's conversation."

Hess is professor of educational leadership at Luther Seminary, where she has taught since 2000. During the 2016-17 year, she holds the Patrick and Barbara Keenan Visiting Chair in Religious Education at St. Michael's College, the University of Toronto.

Hess has degrees from Yale, Harvard and Boston College, and has directed a number of projects focusing on the challenges of media culture for communities of faith. Her most recent books include "Teaching Reflectively in Theological Contexts: Promises and Contradictions" and "Engaging Technology in Theological Education."

Hess is a frequent contributor to the journal Religious Education and the past president of the Religious Education Association. She consults widely with U.S. theological school faculties on topics such as distributed learning, dismantling racism and new forms of pedagogy. She has written the blog, Tensegrities, since early 2003, and is active in a variety of other digital venues.

For more information about the event, contact Hubers at cahubers@dwu.edu.