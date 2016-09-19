Bells of change are ringing for three university centers

PIERRE — South Dakota's public university centers in Sioux Falls, Rapid City and Pierre need more financial scrutiny by the Legislature, some state lawmakers said Monday.

Rep. Scott Munsterman, R-Brookings, and Sen. Mike Vehle, R-Mitchell, said they want to know whether the centers are financially self-supporting.

The two lawmakers are chairman and vice chairman of the Special Legislative Task Force created by a 2006 state law to oversee the university centers.

The panel met with Mike Rush, executive director for the state Board of Regents that governs South Dakota's state university system.

The 2006 law detailed what could or couldn't be done at University Center in Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Falls site was the first in what became three centers that were built while Tad Perry was executive director for the regents.

Vehle was a member in the state House of Representatives when the law was passed requiring a review every 10 years.

"The concern at that time was we had too many universities. Let's not start another one," Vehle said. "That's why this list of things came about. ... That was the reason for this. I still have some of those concerns."

Vehle said South Dakota already has enough college campuses and state government is paying substantially for it.

Rush said the law in his opinion applies to all three centers although Sioux Falls is explicitly listed.

The regents in the past few years have restructured management of the university centers.

The University of South Dakota is now the lead administrator for the Sioux Falls site, while Black Hills State University manages the Rapid City site.

Rush said there now is an emphasis on offering two-year associate degrees through the centers.

Their original intent was to make four-year bachelor degrees available in three major markets that don't have general-purpose state universities.

Students taking courses for two-year degrees at the centers are paying $270 per credit hour. The price is $330 per credit for courses for four-year degrees at the centers.

Munsterman said the centers might have been fine when the concept began a decade ago.

"But today is today and it is what it is," Munsterman said.

Rush said the regents are trying to find a model to fit current conditions, especially with the rapid growth in online courses.

One solution might be to "create a community college if you will" in Sioux Falls, Rush said.

South Dakota doesn't have a two-year community college system.

Instead there are public technical institutes that offer two-year occupational degrees. Public school boards in Watertown, Mitchell, Rapid City and Sioux Falls operate the tech schools separately from the regents.

Vehle said responsibility for the review could be transferred to the Legislative Planning Committee as a separate report.

"That way it would get reviewed every three years," Vehle said.

Munsterman said the term self-support could be defined too.

Munsterman and Vehle are chairman and vice chairman for the Legislative Planning Committee that is engaged in three-year reviews of each department and agency in state government.

The planning committee is scheduled to meet again on Oct. 31.

Vehle asked whether students are paying all the costs for the centers. Rush said "in my opinion" the tuition isn't there yet. Students pay more for classes at the centers than they do for classes at the six traditional campuses.

Rush said one reason is on-line courses come with services at the center but the students don't attend the center. He said that if the definition is the pricing model from the past, the students aren't fully paying their way.

Vehle asked about occupancy at the centers: "Is it being fully utilized now?" Rush replied, "We have room to grow."

At Sioux Falls the courses come from USD, South Dakota State University and Dakota State University personnel. In Pierre, personnel from USD, SDSU and Northern State University provide courses. Rapid City also uses multiple institutions.

Rep. Jacqueline Sly, R-Rapid City, asked what are the challenges to getting students to enroll through the centers.

"I'm not convinced I have the full answer to that question. That's one of the things we're working on, particularly in Sioux Falls," Rush replied.

He said on-line availability made travel unnecessary. "That's just having a huge impact," he said. "So those on-site centers have become less important."

He added they are important however as sites for counseling, testing and more hands-on assistance. "We've got to figure out how to modify that model," he said.

Vehle asked if associate degrees are self-supporting. "In terms of its cohort it will pay its way. The question is whether that cohort will grow enough to pay the expenses of running the whole center," Rush said.

The four-year programs hadn't attracted enough first and second year students to make the centers work financially, he said.