South Dakota teens lead police in North Dakota on van chase

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Two South Dakota teens were arrested over the weekend in North Dakota after leading officers from two police departments on a chase in a van that police say had been stolen.

Police in Bismarck tell the Bismarck Tribune that the 15- and 16-year-old girls were arrested Sunday.

Police say the teenagers led officers on a chase that began in Mandan and crossed over into Bismarck. The crash ended when the teenagers crashed the van.

Details of the incident, including how the teenagers got a hold of the van, were not immediately clear.

The teenagers are in custody at the Youth Correctional Center in Mandan.