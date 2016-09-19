Search
    South Dakota teens lead police in North Dakota on van chase

    By Associated Press Today at 11:20 a.m.

    BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Two South Dakota teens were arrested over the weekend in North Dakota after leading officers from two police departments on a chase in a van that police say had been stolen.

    Police in Bismarck tell the Bismarck Tribune that the 15- and 16-year-old girls were arrested Sunday.

    Police say the teenagers led officers on a chase that began in Mandan and crossed over into Bismarck. The crash ended when the teenagers crashed the van.

    Details of the incident, including how the teenagers got a hold of the van, were not immediately clear.

    The teenagers are in custody at the Youth Correctional Center in Mandan.

