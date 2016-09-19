Man gets 1 year for assaulting officer on reservation

ABERDEEN (AP) — A South Dakota man has been sentenced to one year in prison after admitting that he assaulted a federal officer in January in a community on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.

U.S. District Judge Charles Kornmann has sentenced 23-year-old Dylan Demery to a year and a day in custody. Demery, of Kenel, pleaded guilty in June to assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.

Federal authorities say the assault happened Jan. 1, when an officer with the Bureau of Indian Affairs was responding to a report of a drunk driver in Kenel, on the reservation that straddles the Dakotas.

Authorities say the officer tried to stop Demery, but he immediately fled on foot. The officer followed Demery, both slipped on the icy road, and Demery began to strike the officer.