19-year-old man injured in apartment complex shooting

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — A 19-year-old man is recovering from a gunshot wound after police found him injured in the stairwell of a Sioux Falls apartment complex over the weekend.

Police in Sioux Falls say officers found the injured man around 1:15 p.m. Saturday. The man was shot in the leg.

Police say the man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. He has not been publicly identified.

Police say witnesses reported that an unknown suspect was seen leaving the apartment complex shortly after the incident.