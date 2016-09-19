South Dakota corn production forecast to be down 6 percent

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture says South Dakota's corn crop is forecast to be down 6 percent from last year.

The USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service estimates that 753 million bushels of corn will be harvested for grain, based on Sept. 1 conditions. The average yield forecast is forecast at 142 bushels per acre, down 17 bushels from last year's record high.

Soybean production is forecast at 209 million bushels, 11 percent below last year. Sorghum production is forecast at 13.9 million bushels, down 24 percent from last year.