Eagle Butte man sentenced to more than 3 years for assault

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — A South Dakota man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for an attack that left a man with a broken arm and numerous cuts.

Raymond Uses The Knife III, of Eagle Butte, pleaded guilty in June to assault resulting in serious bodily injury and failure to appear.

Authorities say Uses The Knife and three other men hit and kicked the victim repeatedly and then drove off together.

U.S. District Judge Roberto Lange sentence Uses The Knife to 37 months on the assault charge and two months on the failure to appear charge.

Uses The Knife must serve two years of supervised probation when he is released from prison.