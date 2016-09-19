US attorney's office hosting drug awareness week events

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — The U.S. attorney's office in South Dakota is hosting a film and panel discussion in Sioux Falls as part of a weeklong national effort to call attention to heroin and opioid abuse.

The event is scheduled Tuesday evening at Augustana College. It will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a screening of the film, "Chasing the Dragon: The Life of an Opiate Addict."

The film runs for about 60 minutes. It will be followed by a round table discussion featuring Ron Deist, resident agent in charge of the Sioux Falls Drug Enforcement Administration.

A similar event is scheduled in Pierre on Thursday.