Maine tribe decries four-state Dakota Access pipeline

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Penobscot Nation and Maine climate activists are calling on President Barack Obama to stop a proposed $3.8 billion pipeline under construction in North Dakota.

June Sapiel and Dawn Neptune Adams from the Penobscot tribe are among speakers demanding action at an event Saturday in Portland. The event was co-sponsored by Sierra Club, Maine Peoples Alliance, 350 Maine, and Food and Water Watch.

The Texas company developing the four-state Dakota Access pipeline says it is committed to the project despite strong opposition and a federal order to halt construction near an American Indian reservation in North Dakota.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in North Dakota and South Dakota says the pipeline will harm water supplies and disturb sacred burial and cultural sites.