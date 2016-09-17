Rare black rhino born at Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls

The male calf is the third rhino born at the Great Plains Zoo and the first eastern black rhino born under an endangered species breeding program. The calf weighed 103 pounds at birth and will be viewable to the public in several weeks.

With the calf and his parents, Jubba and Imara, the zoo now holds three of only 57 eastern black rhinos in North America. It is estimated that fewer than 740 eastern black rhinos are left in the wild, and they are considered to be a critically endangered species.

While the animals do not have natural predators, their numbers are low due in large part to illegal poaching for their valuable horns.