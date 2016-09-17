Man sentenced to federal prison on robbery, assault charges

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — A South Dakota man has been sentenced to 3½ years in prison on separate robbery and assault charges.

Thirty-four-year-old Chad Lara, of Eagle Butte, pleaded guilty in June to robbery and assault by striking, beating and wounding.

Federal authorities say Lara entered the Mini Mart in Eagle Butte on March 9. He wore a black ski mask over his face and brandished a knife. One of the clerks prevented Lara from grabbing the cash register, so he threw down the knife, took a case of Hurricane beer and fled the store. He was apprehended by customers who held him until police arrived.

The assault charge stems from an April 7 incident when he punched another inmate after a bail review hearing.