Lawsuit settled over 2008 hunting accident in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — The wife of a South Dakota man who was killed in a 2008 hunting accident has settled her lawsuit against Remington Arms Co.

Carol O'Neal filed the complaint in 2011 over the death of her husband, Lanny, who was killed while deer hunting with friends and family near Eagle Butte in 2008. The case centered on a faulty trigger mechanism, which Remington has been defending in cases across the country.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports that terms of the settlement were not disclosed. Trial in the case was scheduled to begin Monday.

One of O'Neal's attorneys confirmed that the case had settled, but would not comment further. Two lawyers representing Remington did not return phone messages seeking comment.