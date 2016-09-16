Jury convicts Sioux Falls man in accidental shooting death

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — A jury has convicted a Sioux Falls man in the accidental shooting death of another man.

Minnehaha County prosecutors say that David Randle Jr. was found guilty Friday of manslaughter, unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana. A sentencing date has not been set.

Authorities say the 21-year-old Randle was behaving recklessly with the AK-47 rifle before it accidentally discharged. Nineteen-year-old Mikael Ashame was struck by gunshot and died at a Sioux Falls hospital.

Witnesses say Randle had been drinking and using drugs before the accident.

Randle's attorney could not be immediately reached for comment.