Man tackled by rodeo clown ordered to pay $100 fine

RAPID CITY (AP) — A man who was tackled by a rodeo clown after he ran into the ring during an event in Rapid City has been fined $100.

The Rapid City Journal reports that 35-year-old Edward Mashburn, of Quinn, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. He was also ordered to pay $66 in court costs.

Authorities say Mashburn dashed into the rodeo ring twice during the Aug. 25 performance of the outdoor Range Days Rodeo. The first time he ran around the dirt during a break in the action and hopped over the fence to evade security. Mashburn jumped in the second time at the end of a saddle bronc ride only to be blindsided by a sprinting rodeo clown.

A phone number for Mashburn could not be found.