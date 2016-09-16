Attorney General: Court upholds South Dakota's smoking ban

PIERRE (AP) — Attorney General Marty Jackley says a state court has upheld South Dakota's smoking ban.

Jackley's office said Friday that Circuit Court Judge John Pekas granted the state's motion for summary judgment in the case.

The smoking ban challenge was brought in 2011 by video lottery operators, who argued the ban violated the state constitution.

The state Legislature in 2009 passed the law banning smoking in almost all public places, including video lottery establishments. Voters supported the ban in 2010.

The court decision can be appealed to the South Dakota Supreme Court.