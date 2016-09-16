South Dakota State Fair brings in nearly $175,000 in taxes

HURON (AP) — The state Department of Revenue says tax revenues for this year's South Dakota State Fair have added up to nearly $175,000.

The agency said Thursday that the latest numbers available show the five-day fair brought in $174,652 in revenues collected so far. That's more than the 2015 total of $171,736.

Of 2016's total so far, $91,048 was state sales tax, $53,433 was municipal sales tax and $30,171 was state tourism tax. Revenues will be collected over the coming weeks even though the state fair ended Sept. 5.

The fair had 427 vendors.