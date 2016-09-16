Sioux Falls casino sued over dispute involving drug testing

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — The federal government says the owners of a Sioux Falls should have offered a job to a woman who failed a drug test because she was taking medication for chronic pain.

The Argus Leader reports that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a complaint against M.G. Oil, the owners of Happy Jack's Casino. It accuses the defendants of violating the Americans With Disabilities Act.

The company allegedly rescinded a job offer to Kim Mullaney after she tested positive for hydrocodone. The complaint says Mullaney has a valid prescription for the medication.

The feds say they attempted to resolve the matter with M.G. Oil during a 2015 investigation but were unable to secure an agreement with the company.

M.G. Oil did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.