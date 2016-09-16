Storm shatters record, floods roads, causes power outages

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — Torrential rains in Sioux Falls Thursday ended with flooded roads, power outages and a shattered rainfall record.

The National Weather Service says the airport saw 3.6 inches of rain, breaking the previous record of 1.5 inches set in 1988.

Jim Murray is a meteorologist with the Weather Service in Sioux Falls. He says other areas of the city saw between 4 and 6 inches.

Multiple intersections were closed. Xcel Energy reported that at one point Thursday afternoon more than 6,000 customers were without electricity.

A flash flood warning was issued for a portion of southeast South Dakota, including Sioux Falls and Yankton. Some communities reported over 3 inches of rain.

Officials at Harrisburg High School say the school was struck by lightning, damaging the roof. No injuries were reported.