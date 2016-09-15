PIERRE — The South Dakota Lottery Commission green-lighted a smaller and cheaper study of security at video gambling businesses Thursday.

The move is a response to robberies and burglaries at some establishments.

Gaming Laboratories International will conduct the study of 25 businesses in Sioux Falls, Rapid City and North Sioux City.

The contract is for $25,000 for the work plus $8,000 for travel.

GLI's original proposal was $80,000 including travel for analysis at 50 businesses throughout South Dakota and the lottery's offices in Pierre and Sioux Falls.

The company also eliminated a follow-up round of visits to the 50 businesses.

Lottery commission members objected to the $80,000 price at their previous meeting.

Commission chairman Chuck Turbiville of Deadwood said there are security issues whether in "Sioux Falls, Rapid City or Aberdeen." He said he hasn't heard about problems from smaller communities.

"I think we all agree it was probably more expensive than we anticipated," Turbiville said about the initial contract proposal. "For me it's hard to determine where you go and what you look for."

Speaking "strictly for myself," Turbiville said he would like to see a study. "I think the public is probably asking us, just short of requiring, that we do this," he said. "It makes sense."

Commissioner Joe Kafka of Valley Springs agreed. "This is probably a fairly nominal cost for what we might get out of this," Kafka said. "It could be very helpful."

Commissioner Jim Putnam of Armour wasn't at the previous meeting and thanked the lottery staff for arriving at "a discounted price."

"We do have to have this study," Putnam said.

Robyn Seibel, who oversees video lottery for the state agency, said the results should be completed "in the next couple of months."

Turbiville said it would be "great" if the findings and recommendations would be available by the next meeting Dec. 8.