South Dakota officials: Body pulled from Missouri River

ELK POINT (AP) — Authorities say a body has been pulled from the Missouri River in South Dakota, and medical examiners will determine if it's that of a Briar Cliff student missing since last week.

The Union County Sheriff's Office tells the Sioux City Journal in Iowa that human remains were recovered Wednesday from the river. The remains were sent to the medical examiner's office in Sioux Falls for identification.

Authorities have been searching the river for the body of 23-year-old Tom Patterson, of Frostburg, Maryland, who was swimming with friends on Sept. 4 southwest of Elk Point when he disappeared.

Authorities have said that information from a witness indicates Patterson was trying to help other swimmers back to shore when he was swept away by the current.